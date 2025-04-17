Mini Ends Virtue Signaling - Abandons Plan To Go All Electric By 2030

It feels like I’ve written this headline a dozen times, but with the names of other automakers instead. One by one, lofty EV goals are toppling like dominoes. We’ve seen brands get swept up in the zero-emissions hype, boldly declaring deadlines to phase out combustion engines, only to quietly walk things back a few years later. Case in point: Mini. In 2021, the BMW-owned brand announced it would go fully electric by the decade's end. Yeah... that's not happening anymore. The company has come to terms with the reality that gas cars still reign supreme, and will for the foreseeable future. In an interview with Automotive News, Michael Peyton, Mini’s VP for the Americas, admitted the all-electric dream is being put on ice (pun intended).



