Mini Gets Mixed Message In Two Awards - Hipster Car Brand of the Year And Most Dishonest Owners

Braman Mini of Miami has crowned the automaker the “(Unofficial) Hipster Car Brand of the Year.” The dealership jokes that Mini is “no stranger to winning awards.” But Mini earned another less distinguished ranking this year: the automotive brand with the least honest drivers.

By the 1990s, BMW had built a name selling RWD sports cars. But it wanted in on the lucrative FWD/AWD compact and crossover market without watering down its image. So it bought British automaker Mini. Two decades after this merger, Mini is still making compact, relatively reliable, relatively sporty vehicles that all ooze retro styling.