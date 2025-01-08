Mini Goes Monochrome With New Cooper And Aceman Models

No one does special trim levels like MINI. After all, this is the car company that gave us cars such as the Mayfair, Checkmate, Paul Smith, as well as the 1499 GT. Now there’s a new one called Monochrome, and it’s available to order on both the Cooper Electric hatchback and Aceman small EV. For the Cooper, the Monochrome is only offered on the all-electric variant and it starts from £26,905, placing it between the entry-level Cooper E and the Cooper SE. The electric-only Aceman starts from £28,905 in Monochrome trim (again, sitting between E and SE) with MINI stating first deliveries will start from January 2026.



