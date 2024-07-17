Mini Opens The Door To An Off Road Countryman Model

Mini may break into some uncharted territory, according to Michael Peyton, Vice President of Mini of the Americas. What territory, you might ask? How about a new off-road-focused model? CarBuzz had a chance to speak with Peyton at Mini Takes the States, an owner-focused road rally that crosses multiple states on a scenic road trip.
 
This event draws a wide spectrum of Mini owners, ranging from owners who tune their GP models for track use to adventure seekers who lift the Mini Countryman for off-road use. When asked why the brand has never catered to the latter by offering a more rugged vehicle from the factory, Peyton responded by hinting, "You might see an off-road Countryman soon." It's unclear if Peyton was referring to a fully-fledged production model or a concept, but this is exciting news regardless. At present, Mini offers several body styles but none with a truly rugged outlook.
 


