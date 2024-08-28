Mini Recalls 12,500 Cooper SE EVs For.....You Guessed It....Battery Fire Risk

Agent009 submitted on 8/28/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:43 AM

Views : 266 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

More than 12,500 Mini Cooper SE EVs are being recalled because they have high-voltage batteries that could short circuit and catch fire. Clearly, this is not a recall that owners should ignore.
 
The car manufacturer says that faults in the high-voltage battery or high-voltage system can trigger a short circuit, which may lead to overheating and a fire, even if the vehicle is not in operation. Curiously, there doesn’t appear to be a common issue as documents said faults in the battery “could be caused by several reasons.”


Read Article


Mini Recalls 12,500 Cooper SE EVs For.....You Guessed It....Battery Fire Risk

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)