Mini Recalls 12,500 Cooper SE EVs For.....You Guessed It....Battery Fire Risk

More than 12,500 Mini Cooper SE EVs are being recalled because they have high-voltage batteries that could short circuit and catch fire. Clearly, this is not a recall that owners should ignore.

The car manufacturer says that faults in the high-voltage battery or high-voltage system can trigger a short circuit, which may lead to overheating and a fire, even if the vehicle is not in operation. Curiously, there doesn’t appear to be a common issue as documents said faults in the battery “could be caused by several reasons.”