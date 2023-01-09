Mini Reinvents The Future With The Cooper EV

The purist design and the all-electric drivetrain of the new MINI Cooper are consistently geared towards urban driving fun, highlighting the exceptional status of the MINI within its vehicle segment. There is virtually no other vehicle model in the world that has succeeded in accentuating its own history and tradition based on evolutionary advancements while at the same time repeatedly setting new technical standards over a period of more than 60 years of construction. What has remained is the underlying notion of a vehicle that offers the greatest possible space utilisation for passengers despite compact external dimensions. New features include the world of digital experiences, modern assistance systems and a purely electric powertrain that guarantees locally emission-free mobility. As such, the fifth generation is a typical MINI while at the same time symbolising the brand’s all-electric future. “With its electric drive and purist design, the new MINI Cooper is a perfect fit for an urban lifestyle. In the fifth generation of the MINI Cooper, we combine the traditional MINI DNA with innovative, future-oriented technology while enabling locally emission-free driving fun that is typical of MINI,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.







Charismatic Simplicity: the new MINI design style. The design of the new MINI model generation is modern, digital and unmistakable. With the new MINI family, the brand takes driving fun, the user experience and a responsible attitude forward into a new era. This comprehensive transformation on the way to becoming an all-electric brand by 2030 is reflected in the authentic design of the new models, combining forward-looking technology with the elementary principles of body design and the brand’s origins. In doing so, it emphasises the urban character of the MINI along with the sheer joy of innovation. “Inspired by our history, we have developed our own new design language, defining our DNA. We call it ‘Charismatic Simplicity’. The idea behind it is a design that gives each new MINI model a strong, individual character and is characterized by a clear, reduced design language intuitively focused on the essentials of the brand.” says Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design. The exterior: maximum reduction to the essentials.



In the new model generation once again, the MINI 3-door embodies the core of the brand. With its fully electric drivetrain, the new MINI Cooper is consistently geared towards urban driving fun, transporting the character of the iconic model into the brand’s purely electric future. The agile and compact silhouette features hallmark MINI proportions: short overhangs, a short bonnet and the contrasting long wheelbase with large wheels give the fifth model generation of the MINI Cooper a fascinating charisma with classic design features. At the same time, this emphasises the athletic impression and underlines the model’s contemporary urban orientation. Details such as the flush door handles and the absence of fender flares and classic side scuttles support the modern design of the exterior by giving the surfaces a striking clarity. This reduction to the essentials places even more emphasis on the body paint finish on the larger body surface. In this way, typical MINI design features such as the visual three-part division of the vehicle body, the all-round window area and the contrasting roof have a greater impact, helping the new design style to take effect. Striking face with fresh radiance: MINI LED-lights with Signature Modes. In the new model generation, the front end of the all-electric MINI Cooper is once again characterised by the iconic MINI circular headlights and the striking grille. These go together to create the hallmark MINI appearance.



The new octagonal front grille with its filigree contour defines the front section even more powerfully than its hexagonal predecessor. Instead of chrome, the new accent colour Vibrant Silver adds highlights to the exterior, giving the new MINI Cooper an even more expressive appearance. The daytime running light elements of theLED-lights support this striking look with fresh radiance due to unique light signatures. Horizontal light graphics are part of the Essential Trim. Optionally, the daytime running light elements can be switched to create three adjustable light signatures, thereby emphasising the distinctive character of each vehicle. In addition, all light modes start and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation. This interaction with the MINI Cooper heightens the sense of anticipation for the MINI even before you set off. Reduced details for a powerful presence and increased dynamic performance. As with the body design as a whole, the front headlights are not framed with chrome elements anymore. This results in the front section having a focused expression. Together with the fascinating curves of the bonnet and the clear-cut design of the front apron, the new MINI 3-door has a distinct and sporty look. This impression is supported by the vehicle’s track width and the dynamic indentation at the wheel arches.



The side view of the new MINI Cooper also conveys greater reduction and clarity. For the first time, the model appears without a circumferential Black Band. Reducing the number of components places the body colour more at the centre of interest, thereby ensuring a powerful presence. Black sills visually move the MINI Cooper closer to the road. The vehicle combines a modern take on the hallmark MINI design with outstanding aerodynamic properties. The cd figure of 0.28 is outstanding for the small car segment and makes the MINI extremely efficient. The new MINI aesthetic also gives the rear section a new, contemporary feel, featuring clear surfaces and flush rear lights. The vertical light clusters quote the classic MINI lights and can be switched to different modes in the same way as the front headlights. The third brake light and rear fog light are integrated flush into the rear design, emphasising the high quality of the sculptured modern rear section. A defined shoulder section gives the MINI Cooper a particularly powerful look. A striking black handle strip divides the rear section, its horizontal orientation highlighting the vehicle’s broad stance and the sporty flair that this conveys. Four individual trims for even more character. The all-electric MINI Cooper is available in four different trims. The Essential Trim presents maximum clarity and a reduced overall appearance, highlighting certain functional parts such as the logo in the new colour Vibrant Silver. The new range of external paint finishes underlines the modernity of the new MINI icon and sets positive accentuations with bright tones such as Sunny Side Yellow. While the Classic Trim primarily applies to the interior, the Favoured Trim features particularly expressive details on the exterior. This trim variant offers the new, optional Spray-Tech design of the characteristic Multitone Roof with a combination of three different colours as well as a front grille in Vibrant Silver. The John Cooper Works Trim lends maximum emphasis to the sporty flair of the all-electric MINI Cooper with a distinctive front and rear design. The frame of the front grille and the logo in high-gloss black underline the powerful overall look, while a contrasting roof in Chili Red – inspired by motor sport – and JCW-specific bonnet stripes in red or black optionally lend visual emphasis to the driving dynamics typical of MINI. The interior: minimalist, digital, immersive & warm.



On the inside, the design of the front area echoes the famous minimalist design of the classic Mini. For the first model in 1959, Mini inventor Alec Issigonis designed an interior with a round instrument cluster in the centre and the characteristic toggle bar below. In the new MINI Cooper, it is precisely these two elements, in combination with the steering wheel, that structure the interior with its maximum purist design. Reducing everything to the essentials, the new interior makes do with a smaller number of components that are cleverly designed and implemented to a high standard. Behind the steering wheel, the optional head-up display ensures that all the relevant content appears in the driver’s field of vision. As a result, the dashboard on the driver’s side does not require an additional display, so it opens up the view to the front. The amply sized, curved dashboard features textile surfaces for the first time. Warm, pleasant materials characterise the new, homely feel-good atmosphere in the interior of the MINI Cooper. A specially developed knitting process is used to create the versatile, easy-care structure of the textile in two-colour design made of recycled polyester. There is a choice of different colours for the textile surfaces and seats depending on the trim design. To make the dashboard as slim and spacious as possible, the air vents are very flat. The clear lines and generous space in the front seats give the interior a modern, airy feel, while the optional panoramic glass roof makes the interior particularly bright and friendly. In the dark, the side lighting is based on the ambient light, thereby contributing to a distinctive interior atmosphere. The seats are available in a basic version and in a JCW version, with side panels that are laminated with high-quality textile covering the adjustment buttons. The armrest, mounted on the driver’s seat, provides even more space in the centre console. The rear of the vehicle offers maximum reduction and comfort, while the loading accessories can be conveniently stowed in an additional underfloor storage facility in the luggage compartment. By folding down the rear seat in a 60:40 ratio, the luggage compartment can be flexibly expanded from 200 litres to provide a volume of up to 800 litres. MINI Interaction Unit: High-Res OLED display revolutionises the user experience. The central OLED display sets a new benchmark with its high resolution. Like the round instrument in the predecessor model, the new centre icon is the defining feature of the interior with its versatile functions. As an instrument cluster, the MINI Interaction Unit is a centre of both experience and comfort. Thanks to MINI Operating System 9, all vehicle functions can be operated intuitively with touch or voice control. The display in the redesigned cockpit has been moved closer to the driver so it is particularly convenient to reach. The diameter of the thin touch display with a high-quality glass edge has grown to 240 mm. Its operating logic is reminiscent of the standards familiar from smartphones.





The graphic presentation of the content is modern and focuses on the essentials. The upper area contains relevant vehicle-related information such as speed and battery status. When the speed indicator is pressed, a large, striking display with full-screen speedometer appears that puts a clear focus on driving. In the Home menu, the other widgets are displayed in thumbnail view to the left and right of the current menu function. They can be brought up and selected by swiping horizontally to the centre. In the lower area of the OLED display, the menu items Navigation, Media, Phone and Climate can be selected directly at any time. All other functions can be accessed via the menu in the same way as on a smartphone. The display returns to the default setting via the home button. A whole new MINI experience: the new MINI Experience Modes. The MINI Experience Modes, Core, Green and Go-Kart, each with their specific user interface design, are available as standard, with up to four additional modes available with the MINI Experience Modes optional equipment. The optional MINI projector on the back of the OLED display immerses the dashboard in matching colour schemes and patterns. The interplay of projection, ambient lighting and the MINI Interaction Unit results in a unique, immersive experience that extends into the door panels. This immersive user experience makes the interior even more expressive based on new solutions, thereby giving rise to entirely new individualisation options in the new MINI Cooper. In Personal Mode, for example, an individually selected image can be set as the display background via the MINI App. The dominant colours of the image then extend across the textile dashboard surfaces by means of a digital colour picker. The ambient lighting under the dashboard and in the door mirror is also colour-coded to match these projections. Each mode has specially designed backgrounds that convey a vibrant and high-quality effect by means of subtle movements while remaining as distraction-free as possible. When one of the seven modes is selected, the display focuses on a relevant “Mode App”. In Go-Kart Mode there is a highly dynamic focus on MINI’s racing DNA, for example. The display and the interior as a whole feature the colours anthracite and red, while specific analogue displays for driving dynamics complement this MINI Experience Mode inspired by John Cooper Works. Vivid Mode draws on the colours of the album cover for the ambient lighting. Core Mode, Green Mode, Timeless Mode, Balance Mode and Personal Mode are also available for selection according to mood and personal needs. Simply typical MINI: the redesigned toggle bar. Underneath the dashboard, the design of the new MINI Cooper is particularly clean in appearance. One of the key factors here is the newly designed toggle bar. Here, the most important driving functions (parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode toggle, volume control) are directly accessible. Its design is individua in accordance with its function. The direct selection options on the toggle bar eliminate the need for a gearshift, so the new MINI Cooper offers more storage space in the centre console. In addition to the enlarged cup holders, there is also a large open storage compartment. The storage box with a knitted surface and a textile strap comes as standard with the Favoured Trim. Smartphones can be charged in the wireless charging area at the front of the console and are easier to find thanks to the central storage area. Four newly designed trims for an individual look. In line with the consistent reduction in the interior, the new contemporary colour and material concept is deliberately minimalist, too. Only newly developed, high-quality and environment-friendly materials are used. The dashboard and door panels with knitted surfaces made of recycled polyester create a pleasant atmosphere while at the same time setting specific accentuations with their two-tone design. Four newly designed trims convey differing versions of the modern feel-good concept in the interior. From Classic Trim onwards, the two-spoke basic steering wheel is replaced as a three-spoke version with a new textile strap in the six o'clock spoke. The Essential Trim features an interior of maximum clarity and reduction. Black sports seats with distinctly patterned multitone textile harmonise with a coloured textile band on the dashboard. Certain functional parts on the inside and outside are highlighted with the new accent colour Vibrant Silver. On the exterior, for example, the logo appears in the new colour, contrasting sharply with the black, octagonal front grille. In the Classic Trim, MINI uses a modern 2D knitted textile in the interior of a production vehicle for the first time. On the dashboard and door handles, two-tone black knitted textile provides a fascinating contrast to the high-quality synthetic leather seat. It is available in grey and black featuring a perforated houndstooth pattern, while the side contrasts in blue textile. The modern, high-quality Favoured Trim is the most expressive option, featuring a two-tone houndstooth pattern on the knitted-textile instrument panel. Available in two colours and with traditional accent stitching, the perforated Vescin sports seats complement this extravagant interior in dark and light. The exterior with the front grille in Vibrant Silver can be combined in a particularly apt way with the all-new Spray-Tech roof which features a blending of three different colours. The JCW Trim offers the sportiest interpretation of the new material concept. Combined with multi-coloured knitted textile and black synthetic leather with red stitching, the JCW seat with sports seat geometry echoes the colour concept of the dashboard and door trim. A distinct front and rear design likewise highlights the racing DNA of the trim in the exterior, with the vehicle grille and logo in high-gloss black underlining the powerful overall impression. Optional features include a contrasting Chili Red roof and JCW-specific red or black bonnet stripes. “Hey MINI!”: the first MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant. In the new MINI Cooper, numerous functions can be controlled using the brand’s first ever fully-fledged voice assistant. The MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant can be activated with the greeting “Hey MINI” or by using the push-to-talk steering wheel button. Voice-controlled interaction takes place on the round OLED display in the form of an animation of graphic elements, typography and an avatar. For the visualisation, users have the option to choose between “MINI” – a stylised representation of a MINI – or optionally "Spike" already familiar to many MINI fans. Communication with this virtual travel companion is particularly true-to-life thanks to improved voice recognition. In order to ensure smoother communication, oral utterances are transmitted instantly and visualised on the display. In this way, the driver can control navigation, telephony, entertainment and numerous other vehicle functions by acclamation. During the dialogue between customer and vehicle, the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant continuously learns on repetitive routes. Drawing on geo-based data, for example, the vehicle can learn to automatically open the window when entering a car park. This makes day-to-day routines more convenient and personal. MINI connects: the new MINI Operating System 9. The new “Charismatic Simplicity” design language is also reflected in the aesthetic of the user interface, which brings together functional and emotional elements. The reduced design uses all-new graphics to create an extremely modern look. Static and dynamic elements blend naturally into the circular form of the OLED display, following a clear structure. Micro-animations enhance the already extremely intuitive interaction between the driver and central instrument and underscore the digital character of the new MINI family. MINI Operating System 9 is an in-house development by the BMW Group and is based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack. Operation is intuitive and follows the standards familiar from consumer electronics. At the centre of the screen is the start menu, where personalised content can be selected and launched by swiping to the side. In the lower section of the screen is the fixed status bar containing the menu items “Navigation”, “Media”, “Telephony”, “All Apps” and, depending on the situation, “Home”, which can be selected directly. Swiping up from the lower edge of the screen reveals a tool belt, a process customers will be familiar with from many consumer electronics devices. Favourite functions can be stored here and called up again rapidly, i. e. navigation destinations and radio stations. The tool belt can also be activated via the star button on the multifunction steering wheel. The upper screen area is reserved for driving-relevant content such as the vehicle speed and important information on the vehicle status. The optional Head-up display shows the most important information for the driver in their field of view. The temperature for the driver and front passenger is permanently displayed on the left- and right-hand edge of the screen. The climate control settings are integrated into the MINI Interaction Unit and can always be adjusted on the top layer by touch or voice command. Depending on the Experience Mode selected, a single tap on the speed display transforms the entire MINI Interaction Unit into a MINI-typical speedometer. “The new MINI Operating System 9 is characterised by simple, emotional touch operation that is specific to MINI. Together with the new cloud-based MINI Navigation for particularly precise and fast route calculation, high-speed connectivity and optional 5G capability, the new MINI Cooper takes a giant leap into the digital world, thereby underlining the brand’s charismatic heritage,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI. When driving, the complete MINI Navigation Package in conjunction with the optional MINI Connected Package provides support in the form of realistic 3D visualisations in complicated turning situations, display of the current traffic situation even without activated route guidance, information on parking options including digital payment options and much more. In addition, an optional augmented reality function is available for the visualisation of turn-by-turn directions. A charge-optimised route can be calculated for the all-electric MINI Cooper immediately after entering the destination. In addition, MINI Connected Upgrades allow flexible bookings of additional vehicle functions – simply digital. In conjunction with the optionally available MINI Connected Package, the MINI Connected Store provides access to a constantly evolving variety of practical and entertaining apps, including gaming, music and video streaming. The new AirConsole app provides a unique form of in-car gaming for all passengers, making the smartphone the controller of the game on the OLED display. New driver assistance systems make day-to-day life easier. In addition to the automatic parking functions offered by the Parking Assistant, the new optional Parking Assistant Plus makes the parking process even easier. Thanks to 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras, the vehicle can identify possible parking spaces more clearly and can even independently initiate space-restricted parking manoeuvres. In addition, a manual parking process can be transferred to Parking Assistant Plus at any time. Explore Mode offers a uniquely convenient solution for this vehicle segment, enabling the new MINI Cooper to be parked simply using a smartphone if the space at the side is too limited for entry. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus option also uses the smartphone to ensure a convenient and personalised vehicle experience. Here the smartphone turns into a key, enabling automatic opening of the vehicle. The welcome projection of the front and rear lights begins as soon as the driver is within three metres of the car; the doors are unlocked when the driver is less than one and a half metres. The digital key can be transferred to different users and replaces the handover of the classic vehicle key for easier car sharing. The MINI App also offers other functions that increase user safety. With the Remote 360 option, for example, the surroundings of the parked vehicle can be viewed in the MINI App. A camera in the inside provides a view of the interior. Furthermore, the Snapshot function offers the opportunity to capture shared moments in a photograph and to upload them via WiFi-Direct to the smartphone.

Enhanced go-kart feeling thanks to electrified drivetrain technology. The new MINI Cooper combines locally emission-free mobility and all-electric driving fun. With a completely new powertrain, the vehicle is available in the Cooper E variant, and with a higher output and range also as the Cooper SE. The 135 kW/184 hp electric motor of the MINI Cooper E generates a torque of 290 Nm, accelerating the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. With an output of 160 kW/218 hp, the MINI Cooper SE sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds with a maximum torque of 330 Nm. The range determined according to the WLTP test cycle is up to 305 kilometres for the MINI Cooper E based on the high-voltage battery with 40.7 kWh of capacity. In the MINI Cooper SE, the calculated range increases to a maximum of 402 kilometres due to a battery capacity of 54.2 kWh. * Excellent driving dynamics for comfortable and sporty mobility. A slightly increased track width and wheelbase provide the basis for excellent driving dynamics. The vehicle is fitted with a suspension and damping system that is tuned for spirited handling. Combined with the precise steering feel typical of MINI, powerful brakes and a low centre of gravity thanks to the high-voltage battery installed in the floor, the new MINI Cooper enhances day-to-day convenience. With highly preloaded stabiliser mounts on the axles, the driver experiences a significantly improved body response during dynamic cornering as well as a valuable gain in steering precision and accuracy. The result is excellent body support combined with smooth rolling comfort. The MINI Cooper is also equipped with a strut brace for an even sportier driving experience. With its tyre diameter increased to 635 mm, the MINI Cooper has a more powerful visual presence, while at the same time offering improved driving dynamic performance and comfort. In addition, the tyre width of the optionally available 17-inch and 18-inch rims is increased by 10/20 mm to 205/225 mm to emphasise the typical MINI go-kart feeling. Available rim sizes range from 16- to 18-inch. The precise set-up of steering and all driving stability control systems, to ensure both comfortable and sporty driving, guarantees an exceptional experience in all driving situations. New MINI Experience Modes for individually tailored driving fun. The various MINI Experience Modes can be activated with a flick of the toggle switch “Experiences”. GO-KART mode emphasises the racing DNA of the MINI Cooper in a particularly emotional way by adjusting the agility and stability of the chassis set-up, for example. In this mode, the projector behind the central OLED display also bathes the cockpit in the John Cooper Works-inspired shades of anthracite and red. Meanwhile, further individual setting options enable configuration of the steering response and the intervention limits of the traction control to ensure even more intense driving fun. By contrast, Green Mode optimises the efficiency of the drivetrain, orienting the electric motor towards maximum range based on various parameters. Improved recuperation management in the new MINI Cooper is one of the contributing factors here: this feeds excess energy to the battery when braking or coasting, thereby increasing the vehicle’s range. Visualisations enable the driving conditions and their influence on the vehicle’s range to be more readily understood. The driving conditions and their influence on the range can be more easily understood through visualizations. Tips for efficient driving and a power meter increase the motivation for economical driving in a fun way. For example, the driver can specifically understand the effect of their behaviour through gaining “bonus range”. These immersive driving experiences are enhanced by completely new acoustic worlds created by the digital MINI Sounds. The repertoire includes entirely new driving sounds in the interior, an unmistakable MINI brand sound as a mark of identification, jingles for the new MINI Experience Modes, and 30 new sound signals for information and warning functions. This creates a distinctive recognition feature that is typical of MINI on the acoustic level, too. Simplified and efficient battery charging. The battery of the MINI Cooper can be charged via alternating current with 11 kW. Fast charging with direct current is possible in the MINI Cooper E with 75 kW and in the Cooper SE with up to 95 kW. At a fast charging station, this allows the battery to be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just under 30 minutes. Depending on the weather conditions, active navigation via MINI Navigation ensures the high-voltage battery reaches the ideal temperature for efficient charging in advance. This can significantly reduce charging time, especially in cold outdoor temperatures. For a transparent and simple charging process, the customer can optimize the charging of the vehicle battery through easy-to-understand settings. The start time for charging can be selected or a specific time window for charging can be set, for example. A certain target level for battery capacity can be determined in advance, too. For a particularly pleasant start, charging can be set to be completed by a selected departure time, and the vehicle interior can be air-conditioned to the desired temperature by this time. The MINI App provides a convenient overview of the charging process, even if the customer is not near the vehicle. This provides details of the current battery status, a charging-optimised route plan, and charging history – including all costs and savings.



