Mini Reveals 2023 Pricing - Is It Worth The Premium Pricing?

Mini has unveiled its annual revisions for the 2023 model year lineup that includes changes to its entire range starting from the Cooper Hardtop and up to the not-so-mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4. The brand says that updates made to the range aim to elevate the fun-to-drive characteristics that are already associated with its products but no mechanical revisions are applied. Enhancing cabin convenience and entertainment is the addition of Apple CarPlay as a standard feature for all of its cars. Considering the Mini's price, this is a long overdue standard feature.

To add more character to the brand, Mini will also be introducing special editions across its range. In the USA, these include the Resolute Edition for Mini Hardtop and Convertible hatches, an Untold Edition for the Clubman, and an Untamed Edition for the Countryman. A full list of standard features and technical specifications for each 2023 model year product will be published next month.