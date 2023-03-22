Mini Reveals Clubman Final Edition Ending 16 Year Run

The Mini Clubman has gained a limited-run Final Edition specification, which celebrates the British firm’s shooting brake-styled model with a unique design, some 16 years after the moniker’s revival.

On sale in the UK now priced at £37,000, the Mini Clubman Final Edition is restricted to 1969 units worldwide, with 100 available for buyers in the UK.



The Clubman Final Edition is based on the Clubman’s Cooper S specification level and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 176bhp.

