Mini Revives The Rocketman City Car Concept After 15 Years

Agent009 submitted on 5/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:38 AM

Views : 724 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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The MINI Rocketman city car is an “exciting project” that is apparently still under consideration, 15 years after the concept was shown at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. MINI’s head of design, Holger Hampf, said his team is “studying volumes” and “trying to see what [MINI] can get into such a small, 3.6-metre car.”
 
The main hurdle MINI’s designers and engineers need to overcome is today’s necessity for complex advanced driver-assistance systems, plus a desire to meet increasingly stringent safety regulations. Despite its size and assumed lower price point versus the current MINI Cooper, any future Rocketman would not sacrifice the maker’s reputation for high-quality small cars fitted with the latest safety technology.


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Mini Revives The Rocketman City Car Concept After 15 Years

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