Mini Shows Off A Pair Of MINI x Concepts - Celebrating Racing And The Surf

MINI has revealed a couple of show cars – the MINI x Deus Ex Machina concepts – that bring together the worlds of cars and fashion, and will be revealed in the flesh at this year’s IAA Munich Motor Show. They are based on the hot John Cooper Works road cars – one electric and the other petrol-powered – and both are a collaboration between MINI and the Deus Ex Machina fashion brand. The latter company designs and sells clothing that uses cars, bikes and motorsport as an inspiration, tying in nicely with an automotive design studio such as MINI. If you’re interested in a more conventional MINI, you can buy a new MINI Cooper through our Buy a Car service, with prices starting from just over £20,000.



