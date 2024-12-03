Mini To Release New Convertible This Summer - JCW Version To Follow

MINI’s new product onslaught is set to continue with an all-new Convertible version of the new MINI Cooper hatchback that will arrive this summer. This follows the launch of all-new petrol and electric Countryman SUV and Cooper hatch models, with the five-door all-electric Aceman due to be unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show in April. Auto Express had already revealed in 2022 that a new Cooper Convertible would be built in Oxford, but speaking to Auto Express following the first of the new generation MINI Cooper hatchbacks rolling off the production line in Oxford, MINI boss Stefanie Wurst said, “We’ll unveil the new Convertible in the summer and a JCW will follow around the time of the Paris Motor Show.”



