Mini To Stop Introducing Gas Powered Vehicles By 2025 All EV Sales By 2030

Mini will stop selling gas cars by 2030, according to a report by Der Spiegel. The brand also plans to introduce its last gas model in 2025 and for half of its sales to be electric by 2027.



The official roadmap will be presented next week, according to Spiegel’s report. The plan would make Mini the first brand in BMW Group to go all-electric.

Car model lines usually last around seven years before being retired or refreshed, which would give Mini’s last 2025 gas model a short timeline before its apparent retirement in 2030.