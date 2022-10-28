Mining Companies In A Race To Scrape The Sea Bed For EV Battery Minerals

Mining companies are going to great lengths to source the raw materials needed for electric vehicle batteries, even miles below the ocean’s surface.

They are racing to tap into these seabed stockpiles, striking deals, developing mining processes and equipment and striving to be eco-friendly.

Meanwhile, environmental groups want to slow the rush until more is known about the impact on this largely untouched area of the Earth. Several automakers have joined a moratorium on sourcing metals from seabed mining.