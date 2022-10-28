Mining Companies In A Race To Scrape The Sea Bed For EV Battery Minerals

Agent009 submitted on 10/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:51 AM

Views : 430 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: deyuan.enterprises

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mining companies are going to great lengths to source the raw materials needed for electric vehicle batteries, even miles below the ocean’s surface.

They are racing to tap into these seabed stockpiles, striking deals, developing mining processes and equipment and striving to be eco-friendly.

Meanwhile, environmental groups want to slow the rush until more is known about the impact on this largely untouched area of the Earth. Several automakers have joined a moratorium on sourcing metals from seabed mining.



Read Article


Mining Companies In A Race To Scrape The Sea Bed For EV Battery Minerals

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)