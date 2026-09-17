Minneapolis Lawmakers Want A Person At The Wheel Of Self Driving Waymos

Four Minneapolis city councilors, nearly one-third of the body, proposed an ordinance that would prevent self-driving cars from operating on the road by themselves, instead requiring licensed drivers to serve as a “safety monitor” for the autonomous vehicles on the road. Those human drivers, who would have “immediate access to controls for steering, braking, and acceleration,” would be paid at least minimum wage. The City Council will have a public hearing for the measure on Sept. 22, and the ordinance, if passed, would go into effect next October. No other city in the U.S. has proposed or passed a similar measure, despite lawmakers across 25 states introducing more than 65 bills to regulate self-driving technology. Major Jacob Frey has not endorsed the ordinance, instead saying he would take the lead of the state in introducing and expanding robotaxi adoption. There are currently no state laws regulating autonomous cars.



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