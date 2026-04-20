Minnesota Bill Banning Classic Cars To Weekend Only Use Falls Apart On The House Floor

You might have seen the hullabaloo online or in the news about Minnesota’s controversial classic car proposal. If passed, the bill would have mandated driving vehicles with collector plates only on weekends, with exceptions for mid-week events. It caused a lot of back and forth, but as of this week, H.B. 3865 has officially stalled out after failing to reach a committee hearing.

Now, I need to point out that this idea wasn’t as radical as it may have seemed. I’m not saying it was good or otherwise decent; only that it wouldn’t have brought much change anyway.

Currently, cars running collector plates in Minnesota are barred from providing general transportation altogether.