Minnesota City Uses AI Powered Cameras To Issue 11,000 Tickets For Distracted Driving So Far In 2025

Police forces have been using cameras to spot law-breaking drivers for over 30 years, but these days the cameras can identify more than just your speed or whether you ran a light. Cops around the globe are now turning to AI to help them detect distracted drivers, and they’re catching hundreds every single day. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department in Minnesota has added its name to the list of forces from as far afield as the UK and Australia that’s now armed with AI camera systems. The program only went live at the beginning of this year, but it’s already become clear that distracted driving is far more prevalent than anyone could have predicted. The safety drive is now being pushed hard through April in an even tougher crackdown that combines both roadside and mobile cameras.



