Minnesota Congressman Drafts Bill To Pass On EV Tax Credit For Electric ATVs

Our review of the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic was one of the downright highlights of 2022 here at autoevolution. With speed, maneuverability, and capability unlike any EV side-by-side on the planet. But starting at $24,999 MSRP for the base model, you might wonder why this fantastic vehicle doesn't receive any EV tax breaks.



Well, that's a loophole Minnesota state rep Dean Phillips (MN-03) is trying to close for the benefit of all off-road enthusiasts. His bill, named after the tragically lost former Chief Technical Officer at Polaris, Mike Donoughe aims to bring electric off-road machines into the same tax umbrella as electric cars and trucks.



