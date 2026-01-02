Minnesota Doubles EV Fees To Pay For Road Repairs

Electric vehicle owners aren't paying at the gas pump, but they'll soon see higher fees in Minnesota, thanks to a new law doubling the surcharge for those cars to shore up funding for roads and bridges.

The current $75 annual fee will double to at least $150. How much someone pays could be steeper if they have a more expensive, newer vehicle, similar to how the state calculates registration fees, which EV owners must still pay.

For example, a new EV with a $50,000 retail price would mean a $250 fee based on that calculation, which is more than three times the current rate.