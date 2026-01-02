Minnesota Doubles EV Fees To Pay For Road Repairs

Agent009 submitted on 1/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:12:23 PM

Views : 600 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cbsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Electric vehicle owners aren't paying at the gas pump, but they'll soon see higher fees in Minnesota, thanks to a new law doubling the surcharge for those cars to shore up funding for roads and bridges.
 
The current $75 annual fee will double to at least $150. How much someone pays could be steeper if they have a more expensive, newer vehicle, similar to how the state calculates registration fees, which EV owners must still pay. 
 
For example, a new EV with a $50,000 retail price would mean a $250 fee based on that calculation, which is more than three times the current rate. 


Read Article


Minnesota Doubles EV Fees To Pay For Road Repairs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)