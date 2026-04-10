Minnesota Lawmakers Want To Limit Classic Car Use To Weekends Only

Agent009 submitted on 4/10/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:43 AM

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Seeing a classic car on the road is one of those rare moments that still brings a smile to anyone who appreciates such machines. That experience might be about to become even rarer in Minnesota. A new law there would limit classic cars to driving only on weekends or at special events. In fact, it goes so far as to limit their driving to only between sunrise and sunset on the weekends.
 
A newly introduced bill, HF 3865, would overhaul how the state handles collector-class vehicles. On paper, much of the legislation looks harmless. It updates definitions, standardizes registration language, and tweaks paperwork for everything from pioneer plates to collector motorcycles.
 


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Minnesota Lawmakers Want To Limit Classic Car Use To Weekends Only

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