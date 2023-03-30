Minnesota Utility Wants To Use Federal Funds And Boost Rates To Cover EV Charging Network Costs

Standing next to his 22-year-old Buick sedan, Michael Kane fears his electric bill may soon rise to cover the cost of his electric company’s proposal to build up a charging network across the state.

“I would never drive an electric car unless I won one in a contest,” the Fridley resident and retiree said.

“Not because I’m against them; I think it’s a good idea to have electric cars, but I can’t afford one.”

Kane is among at least dozens of Xcel Energy customers who have sent comments to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in the last couple of months in opposition to Xcel Energy’s proposal to build a network of more than 700 electric vehicle chargers across the state on the ratepayer’s dime.