Mirror Mirror On The Wall Who Has The Fugliest Grille Of All?

Automotive design can be incredibly challenging, and it’s evident that more designs miss the mark than hit it. As first impressions go, a pretty face can take a design that isn’t so great and elevate it above its normal station. On the other end of the spectrum, an unattractive grille can ruin an aesthetic almost immediately. That brings us to our question of the day. Which new car has the ugliest grille of them all?



The only rule is that the car must be a current version – either already available for purchase this year or coming soon to a dealership near you. To be clear, the use of the word car refers to any four-wheeled vehicle built and sold for driving on public roads. That means your options are almost endless.





