Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who Has The Most Loyal Buyers Of All? It Probably Isn't Who You Think!

Tesla has surpassed Ford for the first time in the U.S. Brand Loyalty Awards, according to a recent report by Experian. The report shows that Tesla's brand loyalty score rose from 49.4% in Q1 2020 to 51.9% in Q4 2020, while Ford's score decreased from 47.7% to 47.4% over the same period.

This is a significant achievement for Tesla, as it indicates that customers are increasingly loyal to the brand, which can lead to higher sales and a stronger market position. Brand loyalty is an important metric for car manufacturers, as it is a measure of how likely customers are to buy from the same brand again in the future.

The report also highlights that Tesla has a high proportion of repeat customers, with 80% of its sales in Q4 2020 coming from customers who had previously owned a Tesla vehicle. This suggests that Tesla is doing a good job of keeping its customers happy and retaining their business.



In contrast, Ford has struggled to maintain brand loyalty, with a lower proportion of repeat customers and a decreasing loyalty score. However, it is worth noting that Ford still has a larger overall market share than Tesla, with its F-150 pickup truck being the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for over 40 years.

Overall, the report indicates that Tesla is gaining ground in the highly competitive automotive market and is succeeding in building a loyal customer base.


