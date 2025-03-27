Misinformation Expert Encouraged Protests Tesla Sites Over DOGE Cuts

Sociologist Joan Donovan rarely looks at social media posts about herself on X anymore. She already knows what’s being said.

“Joan Donovan is reportedly the lead agitator and organizer behind nationwide Tesla terrorism,” reads a post from Sunday afternoon. “Why hasn’t she been arrested?”

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk – who’s recently become the Trump administration’s slasher-in-chief of the federal workforce – reposted that message with a raised-eyebrow emoji.

“I’d be an idiot,” Donovan said, “if I didn’t worry.”