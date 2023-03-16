Mississippi Outlaws Factory Direct Electric Vehicle Sales

The Republican governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, signed a bill on Tuesday that’ll change the way residents can buy electric vehicles. House Bill 401 requires that EV manufacturers sell vehicles in person through a franchised dealer. Online direct-to-consumer sales are still allowed but the bill still drew ire from some senators. The state of Mississippi isn’t really considered a leader in many aspects and notably, this bill follows the lead of others like New Mexico, Alabama, and South Carolina. Supporters of the new law say that it’ll protect consumers by ensuring that EV automakers have a strong network of service centers. The governor himself touted the bill as “fair.”





Today, I signed HB401 to restore MS’s auto dealer franchise law back to how it had been interpreted for the last 50 years. Almost 200 small businesses in communities across our state are seeking assurances that big manufacturers can’t just destroy their businesses. That’s fair! — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 14, 2023



Read Article