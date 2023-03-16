Mississippi Outlaws Factory Direct Electric Vehicle Sales

The Republican governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, signed a bill on Tuesday that’ll change the way residents can buy electric vehicles. House Bill 401 requires that EV manufacturers sell vehicles in person through a franchised dealer. Online direct-to-consumer sales are still allowed but the bill still drew ire from some senators.
The state of Mississippi isn’t really considered a leader in many aspects and notably, this bill follows the lead of others like New Mexico, Alabama, and South Carolina. Supporters of the new law say that it’ll protect consumers by ensuring that EV automakers have a strong network of service centers. The governor himself touted the bill as “fair.”
