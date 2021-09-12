Missouri RAISES Registration Rates For EV's TWENTY-PERCENT! Almost CERTAINLY Coming To YOUR State?

After years of driving a hybrid, Mark Saxon joined millions of Americans in making the switch to an all-electric vehicle.

With gas hovering around $3 per gallon in St. Louis he knows its saved him from paying at the pump.

Over the next five years, Missouri will increase the cost 20% each year, meaning more drivers could feel the pinch in their pocketbook.

“That’s a big hike on a yearly basis,” said Saxon.  “It seems to me in other states they have tax credits for people who are exploring alternative fuels, and we’re kind of going the opposite way here. I just wonder what’s the mentality of that.”

Is it coming to YOUR state soon?


