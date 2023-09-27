Misuse Of Funds? House Oversight Committee Opens Probe Into Energy Secretary's Disastrous EV Road Trip

The House Oversight Committee launched an inquiry into Department of Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm’s electric-vehicle road trip this summer, which resulted in a family calling the police on one of her staffers, calling the journey a “taxpayer-funded publicity stunt” intended to sell the transition to green energy.

Oversight chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) and Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Subcommittee chairman Pat Fallon (R., Texas) on Tuesday submitted a letter to Granholm, requesting she send documents and information related to the dysfunctional trip.