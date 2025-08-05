Mitsubishi And Foxconn Sign Agreement For EV Production

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors and Foxconn subsidiary Foxtron Vehicle Technologies (have signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of an electric vehicle model, the companies said on Wednesday.

The EV model will be developed by Foxtron, manufactured in Taiwan by automaker Yulon (and introduced in the Oceania region in the second half of 2026, Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement.



"Mitsubishi Motors and Foxtron will proceed with discussions towards a definitive agreement," Mitsubishi Motors said. The company will announce full-year financial results on Thursday.