Mitsubishi Goes Rugged For The 2026 SEMA Show With The 2028 Outlander Diamond Trail Edition

Agent009 submitted on 10/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:05 AM

Views : 438 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) revealed in advance of the 2026 edition of the SEMA Show (November 3-6) its return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time since 2012 – they’re coming to celebrate the release of the all-new 2028 Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail Edition.
      
The Japanese automaker’s US subsidiary is a pale shadow of a shadow of its former self: earlier this month they reported a total of just 18,543 deliveries for the third quarter of 2026, and since then the only novelty has been the reveal of the pricing details for the Nissan Leaf-based 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback, which starts at an MSRP of almost $38k, which is much higher than its corporate sibling.


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Mitsubishi Goes Rugged For The 2026 SEMA Show With The 2028 Outlander Diamond Trail Edition

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