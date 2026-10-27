Mitsubishi Goes Rugged For The 2026 SEMA Show With The 2028 Outlander Diamond Trail Edition

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) revealed in advance of the 2026 edition of the SEMA Show (November 3-6) its return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time since 2012 – they’re coming to celebrate the release of the all-new 2028 Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail Edition. The Japanese automaker’s US subsidiary is a pale shadow of a shadow of its former self: earlier this month they reported a total of just 18,543 deliveries for the third quarter of 2026, and since then the only novelty has been the reveal of the pricing details for the Nissan Leaf-based 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback, which starts at an MSRP of almost $38k, which is much higher than its corporate sibling.



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