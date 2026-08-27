Mitsubishi To Rely Heavily On Nissan Models For US Comeback

Kids who grew up in the late 1990s and early 2000s have been waiting a long time for this moment: Mitsubishi is making a comeback.*

The Japanese automaker has big plans for the US between now and 2030, with new products ranging from a revived off-roader to pickup trucks and family SUVs.

It all sounds great on paper. Mitsubishi’s current lineup certainly could use the help. But once you dig into what the company actually has planned, Mitsubishi's so-called Momentum 2030 "revival" starts to sound a lot more like badge engineering with a healthy dose of help from Nissan.