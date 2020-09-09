Model 2 Prep? Tesla's Berlin GigaFactory To Have EIGHT Giant Casting Machines

Tesla’s filings for Gigafactory Berlin reveal a particularly interesting detail about the upcoming facility. Based on the documents, Giga Berlin is poised to have eight giant casting machines, or “Giga Presses,” onsite. The presence of the machines, as well as their number, suggests that Tesla may be exploring the idea of rolling out new vehicles that are designed similarly to the Model Y, which uses single-piece casts.

Gigafactory Berlin is expected to start with the production of the Model Y, and as it turns out, the all-electric crossover happens to represent Tesla’s latest innovations.