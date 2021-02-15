Model 3 Gets Rear Ended Then Drives Owner Home Afterwards

Tesla is not just known for making fast cars. The electric car maker is also known for making safe vehicles. This was demonstrated recently when a Tesla Model 3 was rear-ended by another car traveling at 65 mph. Despite extensive damage from the incident, the all-electric sedan was able to soldier on and bring its driver home. Tesla Model 3 owner Craig Guilford was driving in Mesa, Arizona, when he encountered some traffic on the highway. There were many vehicles on the road that day, with cars slowing down to both enter and exit the freeway. A Ford F-150 directly in front of the Model 3 was unable to slow down properly, causing it to rear-end a Ford Fusion. The pickup came to a complete stop immediately after.



