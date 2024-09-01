Model 3 Highland And Details Briefly Appears On Tesla US Web Site

Tesla is preparing the sales debut of the refreshed Model 3 in the US market, with an announcement expected anytime. The so-called Model 3 Highland was launched last year in Europe and Asia and has quickly become a hit with buyers. The fresh design and modern features of the revamped Model 3 have been highly appreciated, which is why US customers can't wait to place an order.



This week, various events showed that the Model 3 Highland launch in the US is closer than ever. For starters, the prototype sightings around Tesla Fremont have been more common than the Cybertruck in the Giga Austin outbound lot. Tesla has tried to cover the production start at Tesla Fremont by slapping Chinese lettering on some of these cars so that they appear to be imported from China. That only lasted until we saw the VIN of one of these prototypes, confirming they were indeed produced on US soil.





