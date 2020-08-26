Model 3 Mops Up The Class In First Day Of Pikes Peak Qualifying

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:39:32 AM

0 user comments | Views : 1,178 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Unplugged Performance team and veteran racer Randy Pobst had planned to adopt a pretty conservative strategy for their modified Tesla Model 3 Performance’s first Pikes Peak run.

The vehicle, after all, just had its suspension settings adjusted, and both team and driver wanted to validate how well the changes performed on the course. For the Model 3’s first run up Pikes Peak, the plan was to lift off on the straights to conserve battery for the second run, which would be flat out.

Needless to say, this plan did not end up being followed. At all.



Read Article


Model 3 Mops Up The Class In First Day Of Pikes Peak Qualifying

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]