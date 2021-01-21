Model Y Drives Tesla Q4 Sales To A 63% Increase In California

According to a recent report by market research firm Cross-Sell, which is hidden behind a paywall, Tesla's car registrations in California soared by almost 63% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared the Q4 2019. It seems this massive increase is mostly due to the rising popularity of the Model Y electric crossover.

Fortunately, Reuters and Teslarati were able to get their hands on Cross-Sell's Tesla Q4 2020 Report. Cross-Sell relies on title and registration data to compile its reports, so the numbers aren't estimates.