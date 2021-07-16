Model Y Leads The Way In California EV Registrations For Tesla

Tesla’s vehicle registrations in California saw a sharp spike in the second quarter. This was according to research firm Cross-Sell, which aggregates vehicle title and registration data. The firm noted that Tesla registrations rose over 85% in Q2 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, thanks in part to the success of the Model Y in the market. Despite headwinds such as a pervading chip shortage that has adversely affected the auto industry as a whole, Tesla was able to post record deliveries in the April-June 2021 quarter. The company delivered a total of 201,250 vehicles in Q2 2021, comprised of 199,360 Model 3 and Model Y and 1,890 Model S. This figure was in line with Wall Street’s more optimistic estimates.



