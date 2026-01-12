Model Y Premium Now Offers Something It Hasn't in Years—Ready for This?

Tesla has introduced a wanted update to the Model Y Premium, now offering seating for up to 7 passengers—a game-changer for growing families and those needing extra versatility in their electric SUV.



This refreshed configuration brings back the practical third-row seating option, previously available on select Model Y variants, allowing owners to comfortably accommodate larger groups while maintaining the vehicle's renowned efficiency, performance, and spacious cargo area when seats are folded. The seven-seat layout is ideal for road trips, carpooling, or everyday family duties, combining Tesla's cutting-edge electric drivetrain with enhanced practicality.



But that's not all. All Premium and Performance configurations of the Model Y now feature a sleek black headliner as standard, replacing lighter options for a more premium, modern cabin ambiance that feels upscale and cohesive—especially with white or black interior choices. Complementing this is a significantly larger 16-inch center touchscreen, upgraded from the previous 15.4-inch display. The bigger, higher-resolution screen enhances the user interface for navigation, entertainment, climate controls, and Tesla's advanced software features, delivering a more immersive and responsive experience.



These interior upgrades elevate comfort and tech without compromising the Model Y's signature driving dynamics or range. Stay tuned for more details on what this expanded family-friendly setup unlocks in Tesla's evolving lineup.







Model Y Premium now seats up to 7



Also, all configurations of Premium & Performance now come with black headliner + larger 16" center touchscreen



