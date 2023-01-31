Model Y Steering Wheel Falling Off Sums Up Tesla Quality Quite Nicely

Tesla has a not-so-great reputation when it comes to the build quality of its vehicles, with people complaining about big body panel gaps, paint errors, and plastic panels rattling inside. And although the American EV maker has made progress in this regard in the last few years, this latest reported problem, which surfaced on Twitter yesterday, paints a scary picture, especially since it’s not the first time it happened. Twitter user @preneh24 posted that the steering wheel of his brand-new Tesla Model Y came off while driving with his family on the freeway, adding pictures and video of the dangling piece as he waited for a tow truck to show up and rescue him. In his initial tweet, he notes that his family was excited to take delivery of the Model Y on January 24, and on January 30 the steering wheel fell off. Luckily, there weren’t any cars behind him and he was able to stop safely.



