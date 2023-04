When it comes to modern vehicles, manufacturers offer an array of features to enhance the driving experience. However, not all of them are equally valuable. Some features may seem innovative but are, in reality, nothing more than gimmicks that offer little or no practical benefits. It begs the question, what mainstream features in vehicles less than a decade old fall under the gimmicky and useless category?



We’ll start with one of the all time MOST useless. GESTURE control on the BMW 7-Series.