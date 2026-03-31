Modern Cars Are Now Disposable - Should The Fed Implement Longevity Requirements?

I'll never forget the first time I saw a screen in a car. It was an E38 BMW 7 Series that belonged to my dad's boss. It sat there right next to the tape deck, blowing my mind into a thousand pieces. How did BMW manage to get a functional screen into a car, and how does it possibly know where the car is and where it wants to go? Keep in mind I was nine years old at the time. Now that I'm older and supposedly wiser, I have more appreciation for the interior of a Mercedes-Benz W114 280CE because of its elegant simplicity and build quality. There aren't even any buttons on the steering wheel because it would have spoiled the magnificent design of a basic wheel with the famous German emblem in the middle.



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