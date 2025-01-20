Modern Cars Are On The Road To Obsolescence Due To Technology

Agent009 submitted on 1/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:11:06 PM

Views : 358 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Since the automobile first came about at the end of the 19th century, maintenance and repairs have been an essential, albeit annoying, aspect of car ownership. Every single vehicle that's ever graced the world's roads has needed some sort of repair throughout its lifespan. During the car's early years, owners took the responsibility of repair into their own hands, and most vehicles even came with their own basic repair instructions in the owners' manual. However, with the rise of digital tech, this has changed dramatically, and now, even top sellers like the Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y are veritable computers on wheels.

Read Article


Modern Cars Are On The Road To Obsolescence Due To Technology

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)