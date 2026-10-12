Moke Rejuvenates The Beach Car Segment With All Electric MK2

It’s no longer summer on this planet, and the hot days of the past few days, the hottest in history in some places, are now behind us. That means most of the world is now looking ahead to the winter holidays and the cold weather ahead, with very few of them planning as far into the future as next summer. Some do, however, including the Brits who like to call themselves Moke International. The small motor company, which likes to consider itself the successor of the British Motor Corporation (BMC) and Sir Alec Issigonis’ Mini Moke of the 1960s, has been around since the late 2010s, when it released a gasoline-powered beach car. In 2022, the crew switched to alternative powertrains, and so the Electric Moke came to be.



¡Adiós a la ansiedad de autonomía! ??? La nueva generación del MOKE eléctrico aumenta su rango de 90 a 170 km. ¿Listo para salir de la ciudad y explorar? ??? Descubre todas las novedades que trae esta evolución. https://t.co/XpgtoitEXc https://t.co/YddkctQDl6 — Motor.es (@motorpuntoes) October 12, 2026









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