Money Grab? Colorado Wants To Be Be More Aggressive In Speed Limit Enforcement

Colorado is quickly becoming one of the more aggressive states when it comes to traffic cameras. Over the past couple of years, it has expanded automated enforcement onto state highways, embraced license plate reader technology, and even rolled out “average speed” cameras that track drivers over long stretches, making it much harder to game the system by simply slowing down at the last second. Now, it’s taking things to the next level. Senate Bill 26-152, currently under consideration, reshapes how automated vehicle identification systems, speed cameras in everyday English, are used across the state. The new threshold for getting a ticket would drop from 10 mph over the limit to just 6. Interestingly, the bill tries to thread a needle between enforcement and fairness.



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