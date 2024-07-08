Money Grab: London Rakes In Over $1 Billion In Low Emission Zone Fines In 2023

If you’re opposed to London’s ULEZ and other Low-Emissions Zones (LEZs) you might have considered boycotting the daily charge. Ironically though, by refusing to pay and incurring a fine, you’ll actually be bolstering the primary revenue stream for many of these schemes. The ULEZ and others like it are largely being funded by fines, rather than the entry charges.

A Freedom of Information request by Wessex Fleet, a fleet management company based in Wiltshire, found that on average across the UK, more than half (55 per cent) of revenue generated by Clean Air Zones (CAZs), LEZs and ULEZs comes from Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).