Monterey Car Week: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 2+2 Takes On The Porsche 911

Mercedes took a pop at the Porsche 911 when it launched the AMG GT back in 2014. But things are about to get really serious with the arrival of the second-generation car, which looks set to be a closer rival than ever to the iconic 911. The new model shares its platform with the AMG-developed SL, so is now a 2+2 with small rear seats, much like the majority of 911 variants. Merc clearly hopes this additional practicality will give customers one less reason to pick Porsche’s offering. The overall look is an evolution of the original GT, albeit with a longer-looking wheelbase, a front-end design more in keeping with Merc’s current styling direction and, at the rear, a gently sloping roofline. This helps to deliver respectable rear headroom and a surprisingly large boot with a capacity which exceeds that of most superminis - 321 litres, according to Mercedes, increasing to a maximum of 675 litres. The look is most aggressive from the rear three-quarter angle, which shows off the AMG GT’s muscular rear wheelarches.



