Moody's Upgrades Tesla To The Ba1 Rating In Spite Of Biden Calling GM The Leader In EVs

Tesla’s corporate family rating has been upgraded two levels from Ba3 to Ba1 by Moody’s Investors Services, citing a positive outlook that the automaker will maintain its position as the leading manufacturer of EVs. The rating Ba1 reflects Moody’s view that Tesla’s reputation as the leader of the EV industry will continue and perhaps expand as Tesla broadens its potential consumer footprint in the United States, Europe, and China. The expansion of its products and consumer base could increase deliveries to an anticipated 1.4 million units in 2022, up nearly 50% from Tesla’s 936,000 vehicle delivery mark that it accomplished in 2021. The increased manufacturing and delivery rate will be supplemented by two new factories that are expected to be operational soon: Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin.



