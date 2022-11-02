Mopar V8s To Be Replaced By Inline 6 Cylinder Engines

The fact that Stellantis' North American wing is working on an inline-six to replace its big Hemi V8s is no secret at this point. We've seen the patents. The real mystery concerning what I personally like to call the "Mopar 2J" is when we're actually going to see it. A report by Autoblog might answer that question. After inquiring about the engine with Jeep boss Jim Morrison, the executive responded to the publication with another question: "Are you coming to New York?" Morrison was not leaving much on the table there. He is clearly referencing the 2022 New York Auto Show.



