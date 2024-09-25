More And More Americans Are Looking At The Data And Doubting EVs Are Cleaner Than ICE Counterparts

There are more electric vehicles on US roads than there were two years ago, but the number of American drivers who believe EVs are greener than ICE cars has fallen over the same period.

Research by Ipsos and shared with NPR found that only 58 percent of US drivers today think EVs are cleaner, versus 63 percent of drivers in 2022. And that’s despite multiple independent investigations proving that electric cars are greener.

EVs aren’t perfectly clean, of course. They might not emit tailpipe nasties but there’s the question of where the electricity that powers electric cars comes from and how it’s generated to consider, as well as the grubby secret that is the environmentally unfriendly process of extracting minerals from the ground that go into an EV’s battery.