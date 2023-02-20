More And More Buyers Are Beginning To Resent The Dealership Experience

A comprehensive report conducted by Cox Automotive has revealed that consumer satisfaction with the car buying process fell in 2022 for the second straight year, due to factors including high prices, limited availability, and the lengthy process of buying a car.

The annual Car Buyer Journey Study surveyed more than 10,000 consumers who were in the market for a vehicle in 2022, consisting of 4,150 vehicle shoppers and 6,118 vehicle buyers. The study revealed that 61 per cent of respondents were highly satisfied with the process of buying a car, representing a fall from 66 per cent in 2021 and 72 per cent in 2020. Some 70 per cent of new car buyers were satisfied while 58 per cent of used car buyers were satisfied.