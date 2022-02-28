More Austin Area Land Scooped Up By Tesla

It appears that Tesla is gathering more land for some more projects around the Gigafactory Texas area. As per recent filings to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, plans seem to be underway to construct an $11 million, 220,000-square-foot warehouse just across the Colorado River, close to Tesla’s massive electric vehicle plant. The filing indicated that the land is owned by Horse Ranch LLC, an entity that has been linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Horse Ranch LLC has been in the process of acquiring hundreds of acres worth of land near Gigafactory Texas. Interestingly enough, Jared Birchall, who sits on the board of the Musk Foundation and who manages Musk’s family office, has been listed as the manager of Horse Ranch LLC.



Read Article