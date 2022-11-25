More Buyers Are Showing Interest In Environment When Considering A New Purchase

Sustainability takes a back seat to other values for the current U.S. vehicle buyer, but environmental friendliness is expected to take the wheel as Gen Z enters the market in larger numbers, a Simon-Kucher & Partners survey shows.

Data from 1,003 U.S. consumers shows about a third of vehicle buyers are willing to pay more for sustainable options, especially the youngest generation of U.S. adults who participated in Simon-Kucher & Partners’ Global Sustainability Study 2022, fielded in July and August.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans consider environmental sustainability when making purchases, a 14 percent jump from 2021.